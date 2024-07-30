Montco officials identify human remains recovered in Towamencin Township in March

Officials said they don’t suspect foul play and are listing the cause of death as “undetermined.”

Dr. Janine Darby speaking at a podium

Dr. Janine Darby, Montgomery County coroner, announced Tuesday, July 30, 2024 that officials have identified human remains found in Towamencin Township as belonging to Isaias Hernandez-Geronimo. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

Human remains found in Towamencin Township in March belong to Isaías Hernández-Geronimo, a 34-year-old Towamencin resident who went missing approximately two years ago.

“It’s an emotional time, that we were able to find closure for this decedent and their family,” Dr. Janine Darby, the Montgomery County coroner said on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, we’re not really sure how he passed away.”

Photo of Isaias Hernández-Geronim
Isaias Hernández-Geronimo was identified as the decedent whose remains were found in Towamencin Township in March 2024. (Emily Neil/WHYY)

Officials don’t suspect foul play and have listed the cause of death as “undetermined.” Darby said the case is closed.

Investigators, including forensic specialists, used DNA evidence to identify the remains. Clothing, a backpack, and a phone near the skeletal remains also helped them identify Hernandez-Geronimo and connect with his family members.

Darby said there was no police report filed when Hernández-Geronimo went missing.

Hernández-Geronimo’s brother said his sibling was hardworking and the family was saddened by the news.

The remains were first discovered by a surveyor on March 18 near a water retention basin close to the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive by Orvilla Road.

A headshot of Emily Neil

