Human remains found in Towamencin Township in March belong to Isaías Hernández-Geronimo, a 34-year-old Towamencin resident who went missing approximately two years ago.

“It’s an emotional time, that we were able to find closure for this decedent and their family,” Dr. Janine Darby, the Montgomery County coroner said on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, we’re not really sure how he passed away.”

Officials don’t suspect foul play and have listed the cause of death as “undetermined.” Darby said the case is closed.

Investigators, including forensic specialists, used DNA evidence to identify the remains. Clothing, a backpack, and a phone near the skeletal remains also helped them identify Hernandez-Geronimo and connect with his family members.