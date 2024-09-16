Prosecutors: Armed man barricaded in Montco basement charged officers with weapon, was shot and killed

Authorities in suburban Philadelphia say they are investigating the death of a man who officials allege charged at police officers with a weapon before he was shot and killed by an officer.

The Montgomery County district attorney’s office said East Greenville police responded to a domestic call after an 18-year-old called 911 shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to report a physical assault. Prosecutors said officers arrived to find a man barricaded in the basement of the home and allege that he was threatening to harm law enforcement.

Prosecutors said additional police from other agencies responded and there were several attempts to negotiate with the man.

Officers breached the basement door at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find the man armed with a machete and hatchet, according to the prosecutors. They said the man “charged at police officers” and refused to drop his weapon.