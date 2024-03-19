This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Authorities in Montgomery County are working to identify human remains that were found on Monday in Towamencin Township.

Police were contacted just before noon by a surveyor doing work in the area of a water retention basin near the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive by Orvilla Road.

Investigators responded to the scene and, after a search of the area, discovered more skeletal remains and clothing remnants.

The coroner’s office is now working to determine the identity of the remains, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-368-7606.