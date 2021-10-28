How to get around if SEPTA goes on strike — mutual aid for rides, bikes, and more

More than 5,000 transit workers represented by Transport Workers Union Local 234, have voted to strike if the union and SEPTA don’t reach a deal on a new contract before their current agreement expires on Nov. 1.

SEPTA workers have gone on strike 10 times since 1975. The strikes have ranged from four days to 108 days. This time around, the union, which represents a range of workers from drivers to cashiers, is asking for increased wages, “pandemic payment,” and paid parental leave.

Though SEPTA and other local government agencies say they hope to avoid a strike, the transit agency has released a guide for riders to use, in case negotiations break down. The online resource shares which routes will be closed, altered, and which will remain running. We’ve compiled other resources to guide Philadelphians who rely on SEPTA as they seek alternate means of getting around.

Bikes

If you need bike repairs, drop your bike off as soon as possible. Many shops in Philadelphia, and across the country, are experiencing issues due to supply chain shortages.

Kayuh Bikes in North Philadelphia will offer a 10% discount on all bikes, with proof of a SEPTA Key Card.

“Because without public transportation, the next best thing is bicycles,” said Adam K., manager of Kayuh Bikes.

South Philly Bikes offers a year-long warranty on all bikes, which means free tune-ups and repairs for all customers.

Other bike stores, like Via Bikes in Washington Square West, are waiting to see how negotiations go before making any moves. They plan to order more bikes if the strike happens. Via Bikes repairs, and sells reconditioned and used bikes, they also buy used bikes if you’re looking to swap.