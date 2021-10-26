This story originally appeared in 6abc.

SEPTA has released its plan in case a strike takes effect this weekend.

SEPTA strike possible

The transit union’s contract with SEPTA expires at midnight on Sunday, October 31.

SEPTA workers voted this past weekend to authorize a strike if an agreement isn’t reached on a new contract.

While TWU Local 234 and SEPTA are still in negotiations, more than 5,000 SEPTA workers will walk off the job on November 1 if there’s no agreement.

Union president Willie Brown says workers have three main concerns at the negotiating table: fair wages, parental leave and safety issues.

SEPTA says “it is committed to negotiating in good faith with TWU Local 234 on a new contract that is fair and financially responsible.”

SEPTA’s guide was released on its website days before the possible strike would begin.

“This guide offers important service information and alternate travel tips to assist customers in the event of a service interruption impacting City and Suburban Bus, Trolley, and High-Speed Subway services,” SEPTA says.

What will be running if there is a strike?

Not all SEPTA services will stop running in the event of a strike.

Regional Rail, Suburban Transit (bus, trolley, Norristown High Speed Line), LUCY (Loop through University City) and CCT Connect will continue to run.

SEPTA says Regional Rail train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia.

“Many SEPTA Regional Rail Lines serving stations within the City of Philadelphia also connect with Suburban Transit Bus and Trolley Routes making it the best travel option during a service interruption,” SEPTA says.