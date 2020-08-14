Hospital visits to those who are ill but not dying are vital too, clergy argue

Offering a more personal touch

Rev. Dr. Vernon Ross of Bethel Community Church of Pottstown said some of his congregants have stayed at hospitals that do not allow minister visits.

He said he would like hospitals to find a way to permit faith visits because seeing a person’s face has more impact. Ross noted that he has not even been able to video chat with his hospitalized congregants, and only was able to provide information to the hospital chaplain.

“I believe someone I have been ministering to will feel more comfortable sharing what’s going on, what messages I need to relay back to their family and other members of the church. And it gives me an opportunity, based on my personal knowledge of them — I can minister because I know them,” he said.

“The only information I tell the chaplain is, ‘I have a patient in room 6-0-whatever, and I would love for you to go there and pray with them.’ Well, that chaplain doesn’t have any insight into that person’s life, that person’s ministries they serve in. If it was a choir member, I can say, ‘The choir is doing very well, rehearsals are going great,’ or, ‘The choir is off for the summer.’ I can have some very in-depth conversations with congregants that chaplains can’t.’

Rev. G. Dennis Gill, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, said visiting hospitals for end-of-life care during the pandemic has been a positive experience. Usually, he said, priests only visit patients expected to recover if there’s a request.

“Typically, the person who requests the visit is someone who’s had a very active faith life and understands and appreciates the needs of the sacraments in their life, especially penance, anointing, Holy Communion,” Gill said. “I think it’s been a great spiritual lift to them, and also it’s given them a sense of peace and calm in the midst of a very fluid and difficult time.”

Though he believes it’s critical that priests are able to visit congregants in hospital at the end of their lives, because physical presence is an important part of the encounter with the Lord, he understands why some hospitals restrict visits for those expected to recover.

“They need to be cautious about people coming and going … and I would really trust the hospital in those instances,” Gill said.

Sheikh Amin Abdul Aziz, director of Islamic pastoral care for Majlis Ash Shura of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley, has provided spiritual care to patients at PennMedicine and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for the past 20 years.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he’s provided that care over the phone. Aziz said he relates the prayer in English to the director of pastoral care, who then passes the information to the nurse or doctor to tell the patient in person.

During Ramadan, sick patients still wanted to participate in the tradition of fasting, he said. But if a person can’t fast because of illness, that person can feed someone else each day. So Aziz has been easing the burden of patients by feeding members of the community.

Though caring for patients remotely is not the same as in-person visits, he said it still touches the patients. Aziz does not believe hospitals should loosen restrictions.

“I think we should follow the same protocol as everyone else, because we don’t want to be so gung-ho religiously that we carry the virus through the hospital systems and back to our mosques or churches and back to our home. We want to be as responsible as everyone else,” he said.

Pastor Witmer, on the other hand, said he would be willing to take any protective steps possible, such as wearing PPE or getting tested for the virus in order to see his congregants.

“I would wear a bubble,” he said.

Chaplains vs. community faith leaders

ChristianaCare says it won’t ease its restrictions out of an abundance of caution, noting that it has had a group of professional chaplains who have been on site every day since the pandemic began.

“We take the spiritual care and emotional care of our patients, their families, and our employees very seriously. We partner really well with our community faith leaders to be able to provide connections to their members when they’re not able to visit,” Rodden said.

Paul Shirley, pastor of Grace Community Church in New Castle, said he, too, would like to visit his congregants in the hospital. He said religious patients prefer to meet their own faith leaders, because they’ve developed relationships with them that chaplains have not.

“Some of our older folks, I’ve known them for a while, and maybe I’ve seen their spouse die and go to be with the Lord. And now they’re hurting and suffering, and I’ve already walked through suffering with them before, and there’s some comfort in that,” Shirley said.

He also argued that chaplains can’t personalize care to patients’ various religions.

“To have their own pastor in this case be able to come to them, they’re going to hear words that are comforting to them and in line to what they believe when they need it the most,” Shirley said.

ChristianaCare’s Rodden argued, however, that chaplains are trained to cater care to patients’ individual needs. He said his health system’s chaplains ask patients and their families for information about what has comforted them in the past, and also seek their faith leaders’ input.

“‘What would you be doing now if you were visiting your member?’ ‘How can we help you with that to make that connection?’” Rodden said. “We put our own personal agenda aside, assess the specific spiritual need of that patient and family, and help to provide that support in the best way possible.”

Innovation is critical in these times, Rodden said, and the hospital has found creative ways to make connections between patients and their ministers, such as using tablets for video chats.

Witmer and Shirley say using technology does not have the same impact.

“Frequently, it’s older patients who struggle with the technology to Zoom or FaceTime, or they struggle with hearing over the phone, which creates a barrier to minister to them,” Shirley said.

“The physical presence with someone makes a difference. It makes listening to them more effective, and gives them the opportunity to hear what you’re saying more effectively. And, it provides a level of encouragement that exceeds whatever I could as a pastor over the phone — we’re doing that, I’m on the phone with members of my congregation in a number of different contexts, and I’m thankful for that — but I think it would add to their overall care if they were able to receive in-person spiritual care,” he said.

One of Witmer’s congregants, Bob Rockey, 78, of Newark, said talking to his pastor over the phone during his hospital stay for bacterial pneumonia presented challenges, because he wears hearing aids and has a flip phone. Seeing Witmer would have made his experience less isolating, he said.

“It’s almost like your dad talking to you, even though he’s younger than me. It would have been nice for him to be there, and we could have talked and had prayer together,” Rockey said.

His wife, Fran, 74, said she called the nursing station every day for updates on her husband, but the interaction did not feel personal.

“I would have felt more comfortable about his stay if Pastor Tobe had gone in to see him; ‘He’s really still sick, but we prayed together.’ You don’t hear that from the nurse. They just say, ‘He had a pretty good night, and his temperature is more normal,’” she said. “I know they’re dealing with this COVID and I understand their concern, but there are people who are suffering in other ways.”

Shirley said he would like hospitals to invite pastors and religious leaders into the conversation about how to provide spiritual care while also respecting health and safety policies.

“Obviously, I understand why that policy came to be, and especially at the beginning of this entire crisis, trying to manage everything and understand the virus, and trying to ensure the care of the patients and the community,” he said. “But I think it’s important for us to remember patients have spiritual needs as well as physical needs. And for many generations, our society has seen the benefit of allowing patients to receive that spiritual, emotional care at the same time as their physical care.”