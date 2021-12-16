Homicide suspect on the run after exchanging gunfire with SEPTA officers
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect who exchanged gunfire with SEPTA transit officers, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a death investigation.
Two plainclothes SEPTA police officers responded to the scene and confronted a homicide suspect, police said.
That’s when authorities say gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and SEPTA police.
No officers were injured and it’s still unclear if the suspect was hit by gunfire.
An intense search is still underway for the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 911.