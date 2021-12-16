Homicide suspect on the run after exchanging gunfire with SEPTA officers

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect who exchanged gunfire with SEPTA transit officers, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a death investigation.

Two plainclothes SEPTA police officers responded to the scene and confronted a homicide suspect, police said.

That’s when authorities say gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and SEPTA police.