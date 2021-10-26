Home state help: Biden approves Delaware disaster declaration after Ida flooding

Heavy rains in parts of Delaware and further upstream in Pennsylvania caused devastating flooding for several areas in Wilmington as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region in early September. Now, federal funds will be available to help repair some of that damage.

Gov. John Carney asked for $2.5 million in federal help in a disaster declaration request sent to President Joe Biden on Sept. 17.

“Flooding from heavy rainfall caused considerable damage to residential and commercial structures and vehicles in the areas of the eastern portion of the City of Wilmington,” Carney said in his request. He went on to say about 48 properties sustained major damage, 114 had minor damage, and 71 others had been affected by floodwaters.

“In addition to the individuals who have been impacted, approximately $2.5 million in damage to public infrastructure, culturally significant private nonprofits, and costs related to emergency protective measures have been identified,” Carney said.