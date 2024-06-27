Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Preservationists and developers are keeping their fingers crossed for new state funding to revitalize historic buildings.

Two bills introduced this month would significantly raise the annual cap for the state’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, a public subsidy developers often use to finance the transformation of vacant historic properties on the National Register of Historic Places.

At $5 million, advocates say Pennsylvania’s program is unable to meet the demand for these credits, discouraging developers and putting irreplaceable properties at risk.

“We are woefully behind our neighboring states,” said Mindy Crawford, executive director of Preservation Pennsylvania, a statewide group.

Pennsylvania has one of the smallest annual caps in the country. Of the 39 states that have historic tax credit programs, only three offer less funding each year.

A bipartisan measure introduced in the Senate would change that by setting the program’s annual cap at $50 million. The amount would put Pennsylvania on equal footing with New Jersey and above Maryland and Delaware, which offer $20 million and $8 million, respectively.

Ohio has a $120 million allocation. New York’s program does not have a cap.

“One of the reasons we love Pennsylvania is we love our historic fabric. And we hate to lose it. And we hate to lose it for lack of support. And I think that’s pretty widely felt,” said state Sen. Nikil Saval (D-Philadelphia), the bill’s prime sponsor.