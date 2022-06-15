Lawmakers slash proposal to nearly double property tax credit for Delaware seniors

A popular Delaware property tax credit for senior citizens has been restored to a maximum of $500, at least for one year.

That’s what the break was before Gov. John Carney’s new administration cut it to $400 upon taking office five years ago during a state budget shortfall. But the boost falls far short of a legislative proposal to raise it to $750.

Even though the state’s fortunes have reversed and officials are forecasting a nearly $700 million general fund budget surplus for the fiscal year that starts July 1, Democrats who control the General Assembly decided a smaller increase to $500 was more acceptable. Whether it will be extended beyond one year is uncertain.

For the fiscal year that ended in June 2021, about 70,000 homeowners received a credit at a cost of $24 million to the state.

Based on the 2021 usage, the increase from $400 to $500 would only cost the state about $6 million extra a year, for a total of $30 million. The increase to $750 would have cost a total of $45 million a year – or $21 million more than the 2021 total.

To get the break, a person must be at least 65 years old and own their primary residence. Those who have moved to Delaware after Jan. 1, 2018, aren’t eligible until they have lived in the state for 10 years.

The program was created in 1999, and allows one credit per property annually. Those who qualify will get a 50% credit against their property tax bill or a $500 credit, whichever is lower, when they pay their bill this year.

State Rep. Kevin Hensley, a Middletown-area Republican who sponsored the bill to raise the maximum to $750, says “something’s better than nothing, for sure.”

Yet he’s disappointed with the compromise.

“We’re right back to where we were several years ago,’’ he said. “But the goalpost has moved, with inflation and things of that nature.”

Indeed, inflation in the United States reached a 40-year high last month. Gasoline is now more than $5 a gallon at many stations in Delaware. Food and power costs are up, as are interest rates.

“The administration was not in support of the adjustment” to $750, “and the majority party frankly did not have the appetite to take it beyond the 500.”

Democrats control the House by a 26-15 margin and the Senate by a 13-7 tally.

The state has responded to the spike in inflation by issuing $300 checks last month to all Delaware taxpayers.