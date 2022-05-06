This essay appears as part of a Bridging Blocks event on preserving history. Bridging Blocks is a partnership between WHYY and The Free Library of Philadelphia.

Historic preservation and livable neighborhoods are mutually compatible priorities. Every time a developer buys up a stretch of working-class rowhouses, brings in a wrecking ball, and five or more floors of condos rise up from the dust with inadequate or no off-street parking, it proves that preservation and livability are joined at the hip by obliterating both.

We need new homes for new neighbors, but in a way that doesn’t destroy the ones we have. Historic districts can be a valuable tool for neighborhoods that have a historic vibe and livable scale worth preserving. These districts are created at multiple levels, from the federal — nationally registered historic districts — down to the local level, such as the historic districts created by the city of Philadelphia.

But in Philly, historic districts seem to be created with requirements that do not work for working-class neighborhoods.

Some background on this is useful: Whether national or local, historic districts define the district’s boundaries, identifying any buildings within that are historic in their own right, and also those that “contribute” to the district’s historic character. All these properties are subject to a review of proposed renovations and repairs to ensure they will meet preservation standards as set by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Preservation.

Buildings within a historic district, which have neither historic designation nor “contributing” status, still must be maintained/renovated in a way that ensures they will not detract from the historic district’s character.

Nationally registered historic districts have flexibility that benefits a working-class neighborhood. In a national district, the requirement to meet preservation standards is enforced only on developers and commercial properties. Private homes are only impacted if the homeowner receives government funds to cover some of the additional costs of meeting the preservation standards.

However, if you are a homeowner in a historic district established by the city of Philadelphia, you are legally required to meet the same standards as a developer or a commercial property owner.

Consideration can be requested if a homeowner maintaining or renovating in a historic district cannot afford the additional historic preservation costs. But homeowners need to document a financial need — an “unnecessary hardship” — meeting the standards in the Philadelphia Historical Commission (PHC) Rules and Regulations, such as extraordinary medical or educational expenses, fixed income, or a household income less than roughly $60,000 a year, a sum that a two-income working-class household is likely to exceed in many Philadelphia neighborhoods.

There is also a separate “financial hardship” category, but that would likely benefit developers seeking to alter or demolish a building, rather than homeowners making repairs that impact a single historic feature such as original windows or slate roofs.