Pa.’s natural gas industry set to get billions in state tax credits

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are sending a nearly $3 billion package of tax credits aimed at supporting the state’s natural gas industry to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk.

Wolf is expected to sign the bill.

The credits would offset well over $100 million in taxes each year until 2050 to select companies that use gas, like those in the milk and chemical production industries. But, they must build facilities in Pennsylvania and create a certain number of new jobs.

The legislation comes at a time when experts say greenhouse gas emissions must be cut dramatically to avoid the worst effects of climate change – including by transitioning away from fossil fuels. Pennsylvania has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050, compared to 2005 levels.

Environmental groups criticize the tax credits because they would heavily subsidize natural gas production, a process that emits the potent greenhouse gas methane.