In late September, at least six people were shot in broad daylight near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue, the heart of a busy North Philadelphia commercial corridor and transportation hub. Police said an unidentified suspect drove by and opened fire on a group of people around 2:30 p.m., according to 6ABC.

In mid-July, a 1-year-old child was shot in her mother’s arms during a double shooting inside a corner deli in West Philadelphia. At least three men were also inside the store that Saturday night when a white Jeep drove by, and an unknown number of passengers fired shots inside the business, according to police.

In February, eight people were shot outside of the Olney Transportation Center, steps away from two high schools and a commercial corridor along Broad Street. Police told reporters that multiple men got out of a car and began firing at a group gathered at the major intersection.

Jones said incidents like these are not only hurting business owners, but robbing residents — particularly in communities of color — of what he considers a fundamental right to feel safe as they shop in their own neighborhoods.

Imam Suetwedien Muhammad, a longtime fixture in Germantown, agreed, adding that commercial corridors in his section of the city look like “ghost towns” at times because residents fear they might get caught in the crossfire of gun violence if they leave the house.

“People aren’t patronizing and they just not coming out,” said Muhammad. “Me, myself, personally, I don’t blame them. Until they see that there’s an interest in the community, that somebody is trying to do something, trying to keep them safe and that we’re trying to turn these neighborhoods around.”

It’s unclear what will come of Monday’s conversation, which unfolded as the Philadelphia Police Department, the nation’s fourth-largest force, continues to struggle with recruiting and retaining officers in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and the ensuing national conversation around police reform.