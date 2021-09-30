Philadelphia may spend $1.8 million to install 360-degree camera systems at city playgrounds and recreation centers where gun violence has erupted.

City Council President Darrell Clarke said the technology’s 360-degree arc would enhance law enforcement efforts. He said after a recent shooting at a recreation center in his district, police officers had to knock on nearby doors to ask individuals if they could use security camera footage. The camera system he wants to bring to Philadelphia via a $1.8 million spending bill introduced Thursday would lessen the city’s reliance on private security footage. Clarke wants to target public rec centers and playgrounds after a rash of shootings at these spaces.