At least 6 people shot, 1 man killed in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock neighborhood

According to 6ABC, police said an unidentified suspect drove by and opened fire on a group of people around 2:30 p.m.

Five Black men and one Black woman, all between the ages of 19 and 28, were struck, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. All are in stable condition, except for a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the chest. Police said he was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m. Police have not made any arrests.

“It’s a busy area. Thank God the children were not out when the shooting occurred,” Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Dales told 6ABC.

The mass shooting happened not far from Olney Transportation Center where eight people ages 17 to 71 were shot in a previous mass shooting in February.

Councilmember Cindy Bass decried the city’s response to the rise in deadly shootings, and asked for more police, and SEPTA police presence, to make the area safer — not more hearings in City Council.

“It keeps happening, over and over and over again,” she said. “Put the resources where we know we need them. We know this is a hotspot. Put the resources here.”

Leonard Marshall, owner of MomMom’s Kiddie College, a child care facility at the corner of Broad and Chew, locked down his business during naptime, when the shooting occurred.

“We woke them up to get them to safety,” he said.

Marshall hopes that the shooting will lead to some sort of turning point, to “safety throughout any neighborhood … [for] collectively, everyone [to] be at peace with each other. Stop shooting.”