Greater South Jersey Chorus to sing the spiritual journey of Underground Railroad

Christopher Thomas, artistic director for the chorus, selected the work for performance four years ago, after coming off of another “emotionally stirring” project, “Annelies; a choral work on the life of Anne Frank.”

“What I have found in my work as a choral director is that occasionally doing projects that really kind of broaden your community’s awareness of issues just beyond kind of three- and four-minute pieces of music … kind of taps into a level of artistry and empathy that otherwise just maybe doesn’t exist,” he said.

Thomas hopes the audience will leave the performance with respect and reverence for the music and the narratives between the songs.

“I don’t want anyone to walk away and say, ‘this is fun,’” he said. “If you say that this was meaningful or you feel more connected to this incredibly bleak part of history, then I think that it’s well done.”

For “Let My People Go!”, two guest speakers from Rowan University and Temple University were brought in to speak about the spiritual as a historical musical genre, but also cultural appropriation. It’s similar to what the organization did for Annelies by bringing in a Holocaust survivor to make it a meaningful experience.

Thomas said chorus members through the conversations were exposed to “not one elephant in the room” but “the herd of elephants in the room.”

“Because of the heightened sensitivity and concern with these topics, I worked really hard to make sure that our choir understood perhaps a little more deeply the risks that we’re taking in singing this music,” he explained, “and also some of the areas of respect that I think we should [gain] as a shared community before we entered it.”