New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement of federal investment into the state’s Blue Acres program on Tuesday, comes as some residents in Lambertville, Hunterdon County, are still trying to recover.

Murphy made the announcement from a spot along Curley Lane, where two homes once stood. They were devastated as remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the region. One property was owned by Nick Cepparulo, who spoke at the announcement.

The other was owned by Lee Angevine, who with his wife and stepson, barely escaped before flash floods devastated his property.

“I went to put my shoes on so I could move my car…by that time, it was too late,” he said, adding that he would have been gone with the car. “I watched the car go down Swan Creek, hit my neighbor’s shed across the street and then spun around…[it] was never found.”

Lee and his wife now live in an apartment that has a view of the Delaware River and New Hope, Pennsylvania. They are still battling with the insurance company over the value of the property they lost through a public adjuster.

Citing his age and health conditions, Angevine said they are going to stay and not look for another property. This is the third time the property has sustained flood damage, including during Hurricane Sandy, when a portion of the backyard was lost in the storm.

Angevine filed for the Blue Acres program around October, prior to his house being condemned then torn down. The program allows homeowners to sell their flood damaged homes to the state. The homes are then demolished with the property preserved as open space.

Linda Sanford, who saw some of the damage first hand when Swan Creek swelled in her backyard, says the $50 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be a help to people who lost everything during the floods.

“We’ve got other people in other parts of the town that could really benefit,” she said.

Her neighbor, Paul Stevens, added there was another creek that flooded just as badly.

“It probably took out more places in the long run,” he said. “There are people that still aren’t even back; they’ll never go back into their houses.”