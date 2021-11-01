Gov. Wolf offers vaccinated state employees 5 days of paid leave

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks from a podium with people behind him

File photo: Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The administration in an email to employees said the five days of “verification leave” can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

An employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave, it said.

“This leave will help incentivize the vaccinations that protect commonwealth employees and the Pennsylvanians we serve,” the administration told employees.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

“It’s one more way we can show our gratitude to employees who step up to help us protect our communities and bring this pandemic to an end.”

The administration already offers a paid day off to get vaccinated.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate