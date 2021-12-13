Skippack Pharmacy vaccinates 10,000 kids with ‘super hero’ clinics
This story originally appeared in 6abc.
A mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Montgomery County Sunday helped nearly 2,000 5-11-year-old kids get protection against the virus.
Skippack Pharmacy held the clinic at North Penn School, the same venue it has been using for the past five weeks to vaccinate a total of 10,000 children. Families say they’re relieved to get their kids their shots before the holidays.
“I’m so happy and I feel more comfortable,” said Lonnette Moore from Eagleville. “Me too!” said her 10-year-old son, Jonathan.
Moore says she’s had this super clinic circled on the calendar for her son’s second dose. She says it’s been intimidating sending her kids to school during a pandemic.
“My nerves been like on edge, because not knowing that my child might come home sick and end up in the hospital,” she said.
“It’s not too late, I know a lot of people wanted to get vaccinated before the holiday season so it’s a great time for kids to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Mayank Amin, who owns Skippack Pharmacy.
Over the last few weeks, the threat of COVID-19 infection has gotten more severe across all age groups. Montgomery County is averaging nearly 260 cases per day.
“The number of positive cases is sadly increasing in our area, despite the vaccine, but the good thing is, people are able to identify it quickly now,” said Amin.
With the help of providers like Amin, the percent of vaccinated residents is also going up. The county predicts more than 86% of residents over the age of 5 have gotten at least one dose.
“Better. A little bit less stress, I think for all of us,” said Kelly Chele from Phoenixville. She brought her 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son to get their shots. She says she’s happy they picked the pharmacy’s kid-friendly clinic.
“I’m glad we came here rather than going somewhere else like a Walgreens or CVS where it’s a little more intimidating,” she said.
Sunday’s event is Skippack Pharmacy’s final mass COVID-19 clinic of the year, but it will continue to provide vaccinations in store.
