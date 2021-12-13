Skippack Pharmacy vaccinates 10,000 kids with ‘super hero’ clinics

Moore says she’s had this super clinic circled on the calendar for her son’s second dose. She says it’s been intimidating sending her kids to school during a pandemic.

“My nerves been like on edge, because not knowing that my child might come home sick and end up in the hospital,” she said.

“It’s not too late, I know a lot of people wanted to get vaccinated before the holiday season so it’s a great time for kids to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Mayank Amin, who owns Skippack Pharmacy.

Over the last few weeks, the threat of COVID-19 infection has gotten more severe across all age groups. Montgomery County is averaging nearly 260 cases per day.

“The number of positive cases is sadly increasing in our area, despite the vaccine, but the good thing is, people are able to identify it quickly now,” said Amin.