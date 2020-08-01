A few dozen vehicles crept down the side streets of Strawberry Mansion in Northwest Philly Saturday morning, occasionally snarling traffic as a volunteer poked a bullhorn out of a passenger-side window.

“DON’T FORGET TO FILL OUT THE CENSUS,” she called out. “FILL OUT THE CENSUS TODAY.”

Elected officials, community groups, and volunteers came together for a “Census caravan,” a multi-vehicle parade intended to raise awareness about the census in three city neighborhoods that are often undercounted.

Cars bore hand-made signs and pom-poms. Volunteers reached out of windows or dashed onto the street to hand pedestrians literature and branded cloth face masks that read “I count in Philly.”

“We’ve been giving out masks as we’re out there because as we’re chatting with people we realized a lot of people don’t have access to masks,” said Khanya Brann, who works for Philly Counts, the city’s program to boost census responses.

The organization had originally planned tons of in-person events to get more Philadelphia residents to participate, but the coronavirus upended that.

“We pivoted our outreach strategy,” Brann said. They’ve made more use of social media, dropped around 200,000 door-hangers, and focused on phone banking.

The caravan idea, though, came from U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, whose congressional district covers the area.

“It came about because I had done it for high school graduations, birthday parties, things of that nature, so I said, ‘Why not do a caravan for the census?’” Evans said.

Evans represents many of the neighborhoods with the lowest census response rates. According to a list from the Congressional Black Caucus, by late July just 49.3% of the district’s residents had submitted data, compared to a rate of 65.5% across the state of Pennsylvania. That 16.2% gap is the largest for any sitting member of the Black caucus.

“Our numbers are horrible in terms of participation in census count,” Evans said. “I felt really strongly that we need to go to the street, house by house, block by block.”