With hours until portal closes, Philly census advocates make one final push for an accurate count

The U.S. Census Bureau will end its once-in-a-decade count of all the people living in the country on Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. That translates to an Oct. 16, 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time deadline for Philadelphians to call or fill out the form online at 2020census.gov.

Paper forms must be postmarked Oct. 15 to count. Door knocking operations will also end that day.

“Like I said [Tuesday], don’t wait a minute, don’t wait an hour, do it right now. The portal will be closing very soon,” said Stephanie Reid, executive director of Philly Counts.

Census advocates in the city woke up Wednesday morning ready to begin a final two-day push to boost Philly’s 56% response rate, which is down six points from a decade ago.

Reid said in partnership with the Urban League of Philadelphia, the city was sending reminder texts to at least one million phone numbers reminding people the census is ending.

“This is your last chance to complete the census,” Reid said. “This time it’s real.”

Some 50 volunteers started phone banking early Wednesday, making about 2,000 phone calls before 6 p.m., according to Philly Counts. The volunteers aimed to make another 4,000 calls between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday night.

Throughout the summer, census advocates and community leaders have worked tirelessly to inform people of what’s on the line if they don’t fill out the short form.