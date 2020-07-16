Only half of Philly has filled out the census. Help is heading to low-response neighborhoods

Just more than half of Philadelphians have filled out the 2020 Census. And while Philly’s 51% response rate is not all that shocking — city and state leaders anticipated difficulties in getting an accurate count even before the COVID-19 pandemic — people like Stephanie Reid can’t help but feel disappointed.

“I think people are just inundated with so much information right now about things that are really stressful that a message about the census is harder to get through than ever,” said Reid who is the executive director of Philly Counts, the city’s effort to ensure every resident is counted in the 2020 Census.

But some additional help to spread the message has arrived.

Neighborhoods with the lowest response rates in the city — sections of West and North Philly — can expect to see “socially distant pop-up shops” with census workers equipped with tablets and official badges.

The national Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program officially launched this week and Philly is getting 20 out of the 3,000 staffers assigned to the effort, according to Jennifer Braxton, a spokesperson in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Philadelphia office.

Those staffing the booths are available to answer questions about the census and help people fill out the form, which is available online for the first time. The booths have been in Philly since last week after the city was picked for a soft-launch of the program, and it’s unclear if they’ve helped to boost the response rate so far.

“No significant jumps to report yet,” wrote Braxton in an email.

Still, Reid said the additional help is “desperately needed” and she remains optimistic.

Due to the uncertainty brought on by the spread of the coronavirus, the booths will operate on a week-by-week basis until September 18. It’s part of a final push to boost participation numbers before August 11, which is when census workers begin visiting the homes of people who haven’t responded.

The booths are slated for high traffic places, such as grocery stores, laundromats and food banks.

Neighborhoods like Strawberry Mansion, Mantua and Belmont are of particular concern.

“Those areas are definitely low-response, but I mean, honestly, so much of the city is right now,” Reid said.

At stake are billions in federal funding for the next decade. Such large numbers may be hard to digest, but Pennsylvania loses $20,000 in federal dollars over the next 10 years for every person who doesn’t fill out the census.