‘Do not wait’: Philly urges residents to take the census as Supreme Court stops the count

Updated at 7:00 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October. It’s unclear, however, just when the counting officially stops.

Stephanie Reid, executive director of Philly Counts, the organization tasked with census outreach in the city, is urging people to fill out the form as soon as possible.

“Do not wait another minute, do not wait another hour. You should go to 2020census.gov and complete the census,” said Reid. “At any moment, the portal could be turned off. We don’t know when they’re going to do that, so the time is now.”

So far, only 56.4% of Philadelphians have answered the questionnaire, which will determine federal funding for schools, hospitals and other public services. That’s a six point drop from Philly’s 2010 response. For Pennsylvania, that means losing out on $21,000 over the next decade for every person who doesn’t fill out the form, which could have negative implications for Philadelphia with its high poverty rate. Also at stake is how U.S. House seats are redistributed in the apportionment process.

President Donald Trump’s administration had asked the nation’s high court to suspend a district court’s order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. They said the census schedule was cut short to accommodate a July order from Trump that would exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

“Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress,” Sotomayor wrote.