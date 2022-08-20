Actor Gary Busey facing sex offense charges stemming from incident at South Jersey hotel

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Actor Gary Busey is facing sex offense charges in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania Convention in South Jersey, according to police.

It happened back on August 13 while the event was being hosted at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill.

Police confirmed Saturday that Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor, the Associated Press reports. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.