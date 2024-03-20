Charges withdrawn for former TV star Bam Margera following incident outside Radnor Hotel

Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute at the Radnor Hotel last August.

    By
  • 6abc
    • March 20, 2024
Bam Margera

This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Margera, star of "Jackass," put several dozen of his own paintings up for sale Tuesday at a barn on his property in West Chester, outside Philadelphia. The 33-year-old Margera let fans know about the art show in a tweet that day. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, file)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Charges against the former reality TV star and skateboarder Brandon “Bam” Margera following an incident at the Radnor Hotel have been withdrawn.

Margera was cited for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a dispute in the parking lot at the Radnor Hotel in Wayne last August.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Margera said the charges had been dropped.

“Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera,” said Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan. “It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track.”

Margera’s August arrest came nearly two weeks after he was ordered to stand trial on assault charges in a separate case.

On July 27, 2023, he was freed on $50,000 bail and ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his brother, Jess Margera, at his compound in Chester County in April.

