Charges withdrawn for former TV star Bam Margera following incident outside Radnor Hotel

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Margera said the charges had been dropped.

“Justice prevailed today when charges were withdrawn against Mr. Margera,” said Michael T. van der Veen and William J. Brennan. “It’s fulfilling to be able to help him get his life back on track.”

Margera’s August arrest came nearly two weeks after he was ordered to stand trial on assault charges in a separate case.

On July 27, 2023, he was freed on $50,000 bail and ordered to stand trial on charges that he assaulted his brother, Jess Margera, at his compound in Chester County in April.