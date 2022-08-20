Bernie Sanders is rallying for workers’ rights in Philly, amid new, growing labor movement

And another local union is fighting on Saturday: School District of Philadelphia workers of Local 32BJ voted to authorize a strike — one week before students are set to return for the fall. An estimated 2,000 union members — bus drivers, mechanics, building cleaners and engineers — say their demands for fair pay and training from the district have not been met.

Sean O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, will join Sanders in Philadelphia. Organizers with Philadelphia’s branch of Workers United were also invited to speak.

Lily Fender, 31, who works at Korshak Bagels in South Philadelphia, and played a large role in its unionization, was invited to meet with Sanders and other labor organizers this Saturday. “Workers are going to change the service industry, not one boss or a handful of bosses,” Fender said. “It’s going to be a mass movement of workers demanding better quality of life and better working conditions.”

They said they want more support for unions in small, locally-owned businesses.

“There’s this kind of friction around small businesses not needing to be organized because, ‘We’re all one family here and everybody gets treated great.’ But that’s just not true … I really would love for [Sanders] to say, ‘all jobs need to be union jobs.’”

Sanders told WHYY News that workers forming unions is “imperative” to move the country forward and he wants it to be easier to do so.

Nelson, of AFA, said it’s “strategic” for the labor movement to support organizing in coffee shops, since those are the places where community members gather.

“Big or small, workers need a union,” Nelson said. “And frankly, the businesses are better served when they have them there.”