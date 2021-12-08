From glass bottles to botanicals, Pa. distillers spell out supply chain struggles

Supply issues also contributed to the bottle buying limits for some products imposed in Pennsylvania earlier this year.

Currently, state-run liquor stores are restricting sales of 37 products, after learning earlier this year that there would be no more shipments of certain items for the rest of 2021, said Liquor Control Board spokesperson Shawn Kelly.

That list includes products such as the 750-mL bottles of Don Julio Tequila Anejo and Dom Perignon Champagne Brut, as well as multiple sizes of Hennessy cognac. Customers may only purchase two bottles of any product with a limit at a time.

Some supply issues are pandemic-related, but others are simply part of the business. “All it takes is one disruption somewhere on the line” to hold up production, said Kelly.

He said he began hearing about shortages of glass bottles over the summer, but some supply-and-demand mismatches are years in the making.

“Bourbons are aged for long periods of time. When you put the juice in the barrel 10 or 15 years ago, you might not have thought that there would be this incredible demand that far down the road,” he said.

As for cognac and champagne, one or two bad grape harvests in France can cause a ripple effect.

Even small state stores stock in the ballpark of 1,500 products, said Kelly, so shelves should not be empty. But if you want something in particular, his advice is “go out and shop early.”

Supply chain snarls are also colliding with a new pandemic reality: Americans have been drinking a lot at home.

Alcohol sales surged by 20% between March and September 2020, according to researchers at Columbia University. At the same time, people spent much less on alcohol from bars and restaurants. A survey of drinking habits from the same time found that respondents were drinking about 14% more than they had been pre-pandemic, according to research by the RAND Corporation.

Meeting that demand, while dealing with unpredictable or slow supply chains, is a big balancing act. Charles Jacquin et Cie., founded in 1884, has been trying to refresh its brand during the pandemic, eliminating some products to focus on others that sell better, said Menk. It has also tried to standardize its products, to make the components easier to source.

The overall goal is to stay in the game, during one of the biggest times in the year for liquid cheer.

“If you miss the holiday season, or a St. Patty’s Day … then the customers just only have the alternative, which is your competition,” said Menk.