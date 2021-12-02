Man exonerated after 30 years in prison sues the city of Philadelphia

Christopher Williams, a man who spent more than 30 years in prison and 25 years on death row for murders he was later exonerated of, is suing the city of Philadelphia.

Williams was released in February after the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit went through his cases and found prosecutorial misconduct, including hidden exculpatory evidence and secret deals inducing informants to lie.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Williams described all that he missed because of his convictions.

“I didn’t go to weddings. I didn’t see childbirths. You’re talking about 25 grandchildren. I didn’t see none of them come into the world,” he said.

Supporters, including Williams’ sister, son Chris, and nephew, crowded around him and his legal team, holding signs with messages like, “What is the price for stealing his life?”

The civil lawsuit, filed in federal court on Wednesday, names the city of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, as well as 17 police detectives or their estates, two former assistant district attorneys, and former district attorney Lynne Abraham as defendants. It levels 82 counts against the defendants, including malicious prosecution, failure to intervene, supervisory liability, and discrimination, saying Williams’ conviction was part of “policies, patterns, and practices that intentionally discriminated against Black men.”