Franklin Square park launches an open-air cocktail lounge

The space was built last year by the catering and event company Cescaphe as an outdoor wedding venue, when indoor events were impossible. Cescaphe also runs the concession in Franklin Square.

When Cescaphe was not using it for private events, the partially enclosed space was used by the public. In its new incarnation as Franklin’s View, it will be used as a bar and performance venue four nights a week, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

“We always knew that the space would be available for the public,” said Needle. “What happens every morning is dancing from Chinatown — ladies come over and do dancing. People use it for yoga during the day. We’ve had storytime during the day, but we’re really excited to be launching the beer garden.”

The main room has table service. Guests can order from the bar and kitchen via digital menu with QR codes, featuring bar food like short rib sliders, flatbread pizza, fried calamari, and risotto rice balls. The summery cocktail menu features fruity drinks like a prickly pear margarita, spiked blackberry lemonade, and a Sugar Island Sunset (think Tequila Sunrise, but with coconut rum).

The smaller, adjacent room is set up with games: oversized Jenga, Connect Four, and various tossing games. Bathrooms are onsite within the tented area.