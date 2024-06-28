A former Philly City Council member who represented large parts of Northwest Philadelphia has died at the age of 77.

Donna Reed Miller represented the 8th District from 1996 to 2012, representing neighborhoods from Chestnut Hill to Nicetown Tioga.

City Council spokesperson Vincent Thompson said she was a political force, especially in Germantown.

“She mentored under the late Dave Richardson, the state representative, one of the first Black state representatives in Pennsylvania history and she was really focused on Germantown and the people that lived there,” he said

Thompson said Miller was his babysitter when he was a kid, adding that her neighborhood pride stood out as she represented the city.

“She was very big on quality of life issues, making sure there was legislation for things that happened in her district that improved the lives of people.”