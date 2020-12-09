Firm ran Pa. senator’s campaign and worked with super PAC to attack opponent, but denies coordination

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

As state legislative races go, the one between Republican Sen. John DiSanto and Democrat George Scott was one of the most hotly contested in Pennsylvania’s November election.

The Dauphin County matchup was key to Democrats’ hopes of wresting control of the chamber from Republicans for the first time in more than 25 years, an effort that ultimately failed.

And it was an all-out political brawl. DiSanto and Scott spent weeks attacking each other’s policies in a barrage of mailers and television ads. In the closing days of the election, a 15-second anti-Scott ad hit the airwaves, paid for by the Washington, D.C.-based Republican State Leadership Committee.

Direct coordination between groups like the RSLC, which run so-called super PACs, and political campaigns is forbidden. To create the ad, the group turned to a middle-man, the same Harrisburg-based firm running DiSanto’s campaign: Red Maverick Media, headed by well-connected strategist Ray Zaborney.

No one has accused Zaborney’s firm or RSLC of wrongdoing. But good government and campaign finance experts said the arrangement is another example of how weak state and federal campaign finance rules — combined with meager oversight — create gray areas and loopholes.

Zaborney, for his part, said he and his company comply with the law and pointed to federal rules that give some breathing room for firms like his to work both for candidates and outside groups with an interest in the same election

“I’m not a campaign attorney, but I follow what mine tell me to do,” Zaborney said.

Earlier this year, Spotlight PA and The Caucus reported that a dark money group Zaborney helped launch held an exclusive California fundraiser headlined by the Senate’s top Republican, Jake Corman of Centre County. Zaborney has also run Corman’s campaign for years, but said there was no coordination.

In the DiSanto race, state campaign finance records show RSLC paid Red Maverick nearly $300,000 in mid-October for television and digital advertising — the only independent expenditure it made in Pennsylvania between mid-September and mid-October.

The outside group also paid Red Maverick $30,000 in late October specifically for its work in placing an ad opposing Scott, according to paperwork submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which oversees elections.

Zaborney acknowledged that RSLC and DiSanto’s campaign are both clients of his company. But he said there is a “firewall,” consistent with federal law, between the firm’s work for DiSanto and its work for the leadership committee. He said his firm has written policies that clearly spell out how the firewall works, and his staff is trained to abide by it.

“I was on the campaign side,” Zaborney said. “That means another consultant handled the ads, placement, etc., and I had no knowledge of the content, placement, amount spent, etc.”

That other consultant, Red Maverick co-founder Mike Leavitt, echoed Zaborney’s comments, saying there was no coordination. Republican State Leadership Committee officials did not respond to numerous requests for an interview.

The ban on coordination between outside groups like RSLC and traditional political campaigns stems from a landmark campaign finance decision a decade ago by the U.S. Supreme Court. The case, known as Citizens United, effectively allowed corporations and other outside groups to make unlimited contributions, reversing decades of restrictions on giving.