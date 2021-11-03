Midstate county election departments expect long counting process for some races

Officials in Dauphin, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties said in interviews Monday that they’re estimating between 25 to 30 percent of registered voters will have turned out at the polls or returned a mail ballot by the time polls close. Though that’s far lower than in presidential years, elections workers will still have their work cut out for them.

In Cumberland alone, Communications Director Samantha Krepps said as many as 15 sworn county employees will be processing ballots and publishing results through tonight and in the coming days. That means full results may take a while to publish in some cases.

“The process is very exacting,” Krepps said. “It just depends on how smoothly it’s going.”

While all three counties said polling locations and election offices are well-staffed, they are expecting voters to cast an unusually-high number of votes for write-in candidates in certain races for school board and, notably, the race for Harrisburg mayor.

Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino is asking voters to be patient.

“Depending on the turnout and depending on the race, after Wednesday, races may not be able to be called in those that have a significant number of write-ins,” he said.