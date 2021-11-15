Pa.’s share of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal won’t arrive for a while

This story originally appeared in WITF.

Though Pennsylvania is poised to receive some $18 billion from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending deal reached by Congress this month, the money will take some time to reach communities that need it.

Even though Biden’s putting his pen to paper at a White House ceremony today, it’s not like flipping a switch.

The U.S. Treasury still has to outline rules for using the money, and some other federal agencies have to figure out how it’ll be handed out. One big decision that hasn’t been made yet is whether state governments or individual counties will get the cash first.

Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick, who represents Pennsylvania’s counties in Washington, D.C. for the National Association of Counties, said that work could take as long as eight months.