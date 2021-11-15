What the historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill means for N.J.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Monday. The bipartisan bill, passed by Congress earlier this month, appropriates more than $12 billion to help address some of New Jersey’s most pressing infrastructure needs.

According to a breakdown from New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez (both Democrats), the state will get $6.8 billion to invest in highways and roads, $1.1 billion for bridge repairs, $104 million for electric vehicle initiatives, $24 million for enhancing ferry services, and $4.1 billion, over six years, to improve the state’s transit system.

New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) said the bill will create jobs and help the state get up to safety standards.

“There are over 500 bridges, nearly 4,000 miles of highway in New Jersey that’s considered poor condition,” Kim said. “I got over 40 bridges, in just my congressional district alone, that are considered structurally deficient. And I have to drive over these with my family every single day. So it’s about making sure that we raise that bar for our safety, for our security.”

In April, the White House gave New Jersey a D-plus grade for its infrastructure, citing the need for massive investment in the state’s bridges and highways, as well as the state’s drinking water systems, and broadband internet technologies.

The American Society For Civil Engineers estimates New Jersey drivers pay $713 per year to commute on roads in need of repair, which have also contributed to longer commuting times over the last 10 years.