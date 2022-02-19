Feds charge two Philly men in string of armed robberies at Latino businesses

Two men are facing felony criminal charges in connection with numerous armed robberies at North Philadelphia businesses late last year.

Federal prosecutors say Omar White-Davis, 28, and Acia Moore, 20, targeted five Latino businesses in the Feltonville and Juniata sections of the city between Nov. 21 and Dec. 6. Among the businesses was Café Tinto on the 100 block of East Wyoming Avenue, which was hit twice in two days.

A conviction on the charges could land both Philadelphia men in prison for life, prosecutors said.

“When I announced the All Hands on Deck initiative in April 2021, I vowed that we would do all we could to stop the violent crime ravaging our city and support the Philadelphia Police Department in its work,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement Friday. “I also put criminals on notice that we were doubling down on our efforts to identify, arrest, and charge them in the federal system for their crimes. The indictments of these defendants show that we have kept our word to focus on getting the worst of the worst off the street and behind bars.”