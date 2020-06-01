Midvale is the largest of SEPTA’s depots. Located off of Wissahickon and Roberts avenues in North Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood, the 23-year-old facility spans more than 40 acres. More than 300 buses live there, about a quarter of SEPTA’s fleet. Within the sprawling property, workers clean and fix the vehicles that carry riders along 23 bus routes within the region.

Jerry works inside an office building across from an expansive bus garage. She personally knew three of the seven SEPTA employees who have died of the coronavirus. Two came from Midvale — Michael Holt, a mechanic who was a month away from 21 years on the job, and Terrence Burton, a bus operator with 18 years on the job. The third is bus operator Yolanda Woodberry, who worked out of the Frontier Depot. She spent 17 years at SEPTA.

Jerry remembers a “cordial” relationship with Burton, whom she worked with for around 15 years. She said he was a welcoming person and the two hit it off immediately.

“I miss seeing his face,” Jerry said. “He was somebody you knew we could depend on who would come to work. He came to work every day, and he was present when he got here.”

Jerry remembered Holt as a nice guy who would “help anybody out.”

“Sometimes you’d see him out in the parking lot,” she said. “Fixing somebody’s tire, changing someone’s tires, or putting brakes on or something for one of his coworkers. He has always been helpful.”

Now that she has recovered, Jerry worries about the possibility of getting COVID-19 again. Next time she might not be so lucky, she fears.

“I’ve been being extra precautious,” she said, “make sure I got my face mask. I’m cleaning my hands constantly. I always have my bleach water. I come in, I bleach everything down … I also have my hand sanitizer. Everything is right there next to me.”