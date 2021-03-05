Expanded train lines in 30 cities and towns? AmeriStarRail wants to privatize Amtrak service on Northeast Corridor

AmeriStarRail wants to privatize the rail system on the Northeast Corridor. The group doesn’t want to replace Amtrak, but simply enhance it, they say.

Under its proposal, which was presented to the Delmarva Rail Passenger Association on Thursday, trains would operate on Amtrak’s lines and stations, and passengers would board Amtrak trains using Amtrak tickets.

What would change is the experience on board, AmeriStarRail claims.

The group would arrange private financing to convert the fleet to compartment-style trains and increase high-speed trains while making it more affordable for families.

There would also be more direct routes and increased service. AmeriStarRail says it can do this all while remaining unionized.

The proposal includes expanding the footprint of the Northeast Corridor by providing more than 30 new cities and towns with direct high-speed rail access.

AmeriStarRail would create a centralized maintenance center, likely in Delaware, which they say would create more than 150 jobs in the First State.

The project would cost $5 billion for the complete expansion of the Northeast Corridor, and the creation of the maintenance center. There would be an additional $200 million cost to convert the existing fleet to compartment-style seating.