After feeding more than 600 families in June 2020 during its first food drive — or “activation,” as the chefs call it — the group took on the larger issue of food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is still very, very real. People are literally having to choose between feeding their families and paying a bill, which should not happen. So, we’re here to lighten the load a bit,” Willis said.

Since then, the group — which includes Willis, Kurt Evans, Malik Ali, Aziza Young, and Gregory Headen — has been to San Antonio, Cleveland, and New York City, among other places.

Now, after two years of giving away food in Philadelphia and across the country, the chefs behind the project have a physical location at Chester’s Vittles Food Court. Everybody Eats cut the ribbon to celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 5.

Willis first looked at the space before Everybody Eats was even created, though she wasn’t in a position to set up there by herself at the time. But once the nonprofit got rolling, the chefs of Everybody Eats decided that a place of their own would be crucial in helping them sustain themselves and prevent the scramble for kitchen space.

Philadelphia was pricier, and the location in Chester had a lot to offer plus close proximity to I-95, which would give them more of an opportunity to help communities.

“This is literally 20 minutes from the city. We have a lot of space, a lot more space than we would ever get in Philly. And this is also an underserved neighborhood,” Willis said.

Everybody Eats uses its kitchens at Vittles Food Court as its headquarters and also operates four counters serving seafood, tacos, soul food, burgers, and healthy options, among others, to help the nonprofit sustain itself. A lot of the proceeds go toward those “food activations.”

“We kind of want to kill the stigma in our community specifically that receiving help is a bad thing. Like, we’re coming from the neighborhood that you’re from, we look like you, we talk like you, and we’re coming with a vibe. We usually have a DJ in the summertime. It’s literally a cookout. It’s a good time — it’s not just, `Take this food and go,’” Willis said.

Prior to Everybody Eats’ landing at the food court, the food drives took a great deal of effort to pull off: finding kitchen space, renting a refrigerated truck, even renting a storage unit.

“All of these activations come out of pocket. That well kind of ran dry, but we wanted to be able to sustain ourselves. So here we are in Chester, with our own space,” Willis said.

The chefs no longer have to go back and forth across the city to get what they need. Willis added that the grand opening at Vittles Food Court was a success, and that there are more plans in the works.

“We’re actually putting a community fridge outside, which is gonna start being built tomorrow. So we have a really great relationship with Widener, and I know when I was a college student, I did not have a lot of money. So having access to fresh produce and things like that is awesome,” Willis said.