A small farm is battling with Upper Makefield Township to stay in business

The primary argument the Alfaros and their lawyers make is that some of Upper Makefield’s ordinances are superseded by state law.

For instance, the township says that for a farm to be considered a farm, it must be at least 100 acres. But according to Pennsylvania’s Right to Farm Act, a farm can either be 100 acres or generate $10,000 annually, as long as it has a nutrient management plan approved by the state. The Alfaros’ farm is smaller than 100 acres, but they earn about $100,000 a year and have an approved nutrient management plan, as well as approval from the state Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Protection, according to Rosie Alfaro.

Township Manager David Nyman denies that Upper Makefield’s enforcement of the Newtown Area Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance violates any state laws.

The Alfaros moved to Upper Makefield to provide a better education for their children in the Council Rock School District. Their concrete business fell through during the pandemic. But then, they said, they recognized a need in their community.

“Most of the people in our area, they never have seen a carrot in the ground,” said Alberto Alfaro. They created Earth’s Best Organics to provide healthy, fresh food to their children, but also to teach other families how to farm.

The Alfaros were raised by generations of farmers. In Argentina, Alberto Alfaro’s grandparents had geese, ducks, chickens, and fruit trees. His father had been a potato picker in northern Italy, and when he moved to Argentina, grew fruit trees and vegetables. Rosie Alfaro’s parents and grandparents on both sides in Bulgaria all had small farms, with fruits, vegetables, and animals.

At their Upper Makefield farm, the Alfaros teach children about incubating eggs and how bees produce honey, and they allow visitors to feed chickens, sheep, pigs, and goats. The farm’s popularity has surged in just two years in existence, with over 20,000 likes on Facebook.

“People can see and experiment and touch. We share a lot,” said Alberto Alfaro. “We teach them love through the animals, love to their family, we teach them boundaries, the importance of respecting animals, we teach them sharing … They left with knowledge.”

Because of this interactive aspect, according to Rosie Alfaro, the township has also said it can’t give them farming permits because the “farm is not used as a farm, but as entertainment.”

“That’s our main disagreement,” she said. The farm’s main income generator is the sale of eggs, honey, chickens, and other animal products. All the animals on the farm are there for a purpose.

Rosie Alfaro said the township also takes issue with the fact that they sell their products solely on the farm, not in local stores.

“According to [the township solicitor], only people that are selling to supermarkets are farmers,” she said.

Because their farm isn’t considered a farm by the township’s standards, the family struggles to file for the right permits, which is one of the zoning violations the township cited. Rosie Alfaro said that creates a cycle of exhaustion.

“We have a farm stand, so they said we need a permit for a farm stand,” she said. “We filed a permit for a farm stand. They denied the permit because they said that there is no farm. They basically keep denying the farm’s existence. So that precludes them from providing any other permits that we’re supposed to be having. And they are saying that we can’t have a farm without a permit, but we can’t have a permit because ‘there is no farm.’”

The couple have now run up $30,000 in attorney’s fees. The Alfaros filed their appeal to the Office of the Attorney General partly because they can’t financially sustain the drawn-out battle with the township.

Susan Bucknum, an agriculture lawyer representing the Alfaros, said the township is attempting to preclude the farm from engaging in direct commercial sales, which is protected by the Right to Farm Act.

The township says the farm violates township ordinances by operating a commercial business on a “residential property.”

According to Bucknum, Upper Makefield is going beyond its authority.