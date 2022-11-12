This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here.

State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf, to deploy the Pennsylvania National Guard to “provide much needed support in Philadelphia in addressing this gun violence crisis.”

The representative’s plea followed the first weekend of November, where 39 people were shot, including nine individuals shot outside a bar in Kensington. To date, over 450 people have been killed in Philadelphia.

While I understand the frustration with the violence taking place, deploying the National Guard to the city would be a disaster.

For starters, the National Guard would be nothing more than glorified babysitters.

They can’t enforce laws, and their priority would be to protect property, not people. The National Guard can’t restore hope, they can’t improve the conditions of our schools and curriculum, they can’t heal the fractured relationship between police and communities, and most importantly, the national guard isn’t capable of squashing beefs.

Secondly, what are we, as a city, going to do that’s innovative and urgent while the soldiers are allegedly slowing the violence down? Lastly, the National Guard can’t stay forever; so when they leave, what happens next? What’s the plan?

I regularly walk the streets of Philadelphia, particularly those considered “high crime areas.”

The majority of the people I’ve talked with don’t want to adhere to strict curfews or witness the military on every corner of their neighborhood. I’ve even been asked: “Will the soldiers even care about us, or will they be even colder towards us than the police?”

Calling in the National Guard is taking the lazy way out. What Philadelphia needs is more innovative intervention efforts.