9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia’s Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Nine people are in the hospital after police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:45 Saturday night near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues. Police say multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, critically injuring four of the nine people who were struck.

“Officers were out in this area. In fact they heard the gunshots when they occurred,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department. “We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”