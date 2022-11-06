9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia’s Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Nine people are in the hospital after police say multiple shooters opened fire on the streets of Kensington.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 10:45 Saturday night near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues. Police say multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, critically injuring four of the nine people who were struck.
“Officers were out in this area. In fact they heard the gunshots when they occurred,” said First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford with the Philadelphia Police Department. “We have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care. They don’t care how many police officers are out here and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”
Police say the victims are both male and female and range in age from 23 to 40 and officers brought all of the victims to Temple Hospital.
Investigators are still trying to figure out a motive.
“At this point in time it looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and just began firing at the group of individuals that were there,” said Stanford.
As police investigate, they are turning to businesses nearby for surveillance video. Given the nature of this mass shooting, officers say everyone in that area should be worried.
“The fact that we have nine people shot I think that’s a public safety threat in itself and people have to be concerned about individuals shooting in this city,” said Stanford.
Kensington and Allegheny is a busy intersection where people are frequently outdoors. Police say it may have been busier than normal too as Saturday night was warm and the Phillies were on the tv, drawing crowds out to the bars.
“You should be able to walk through the city streets and not have to worry about gunfire,” said Stanford.
The neighborhood also experiences high crime rates; police say earlier that same night, officers conducted a narcotics investigation up the block.
“This is an area that’s always busy as many of you know. We have a heavy police presence down here. In fact earlier this evening, our narcotics strike force conducted a narcotics investigation just up the block,” said Stanford.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to give them a call. In response to the mass shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted “I’m appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence. My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy.”
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
