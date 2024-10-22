What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be returning to Philadelphia on Sunday, the campaign told WHYY News.

It will be Harris’ 20th visit to Pennsylvania this year, a record that reflects how critical the key swing state is to the campaign and in the race. Harris just visited Chester County with Republican former Congresswoman Liz Cheney and she is expected to attend a CNN town hall in Delaware County tomorrow.

Her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has already made six visits to the state and is also scheduled to appear in Philadelphia on Friday.

The campaign had few details to share and said they will be making an announcement later this morning.

Donald Trump has visited the Keystone State 15 times so far this year, including a stop on Sunday where he worked the fryer at a local McDonalds for 15 minutes and then delivered food to supporters at the drive-through window.