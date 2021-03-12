Eastern State Penitentiary reopens following monthslong closure

After a four-month hiatus, Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site is now open to the public.

The Fairmount penitentiary was forced to close under a citywide mandate in November 2020 amid the city’s rising coronavirus cases.

“America’s most historic prison” will be open for tours with new operating hours Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastern State President and CEO Sally Elk said in a press release that the organization is thrilled to welcome visitors and members back to the site.

“We hope that Eastern State’s engaging programming and awe-inspiring architecture will provide the much-needed space to escape,” Elk said, “and also to reflect on important issues.”