Philly museums begin reopening after city eases COVID-19 restrictions

Cultural institutions in Philadelphia are slowly beginning to reopen after certain citywide coronavirus mitigation efforts were lifted.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the Barnes Foundation, The Franklin Institute, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA), and the Philadelphia Museum of Art all plan to reopen in January.

Other cultural institutions have opted for later returns, with the Eastern State Penitentiary set to reopen in March and the Rodin Museum slated for a yet-to-be announced date later this spring.

“With the advent of a new year, we are grateful for the opportunity to welcome our visitors once again,” read a joint statement from the cultural institutions’ leaders. “Despite the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilience of the cultural sector shines through.”

The group pointed to cultural experiences as “essential to the well-being of the human spirit,” adding that the role of Philly’s museums and cultural organizations “will be a critical one in the region’s recovery.”