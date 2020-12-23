Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Tuesday that city indoor gathering restrictions would be extended to Jan. 15 following holiday spikes in coronavirus cases. They affect all indoor gatherings at restaurants, colleges, casinos, sports venues, and theaters.

The restrictions were originally slated to end on Jan. 1, and Farley credits them with having helped the city avoid the worst of the Thanksgiving case spike.

“I suggest that these restrictions helped limit the rise that occurred during November and has helped accelerate the fall [in cases] that is occurring in December,” said Farley.

The spike in cases following Thanksgiving has stabilized and appears to be declining, Farely’s data showed. He said if the trends hold, less risky settings could be re-opened on Jan. 4, after Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide restrictions expire. Those include museums, outdoor sports, gyms, high schools for in-person learning, and outdoor catered events.