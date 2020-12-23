Philadelphia COVID-19 restrictions extended in anticipation of post-holiday spike
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced Tuesday that city indoor gathering restrictions would be extended to Jan. 15 following holiday spikes in coronavirus cases. They affect all indoor gatherings at restaurants, colleges, casinos, sports venues, and theaters.
The restrictions were originally slated to end on Jan. 1, and Farley credits them with having helped the city avoid the worst of the Thanksgiving case spike.
“I suggest that these restrictions helped limit the rise that occurred during November and has helped accelerate the fall [in cases] that is occurring in December,” said Farley.
The spike in cases following Thanksgiving has stabilized and appears to be declining, Farely’s data showed. He said if the trends hold, less risky settings could be re-opened on Jan. 4, after Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide restrictions expire. Those include museums, outdoor sports, gyms, high schools for in-person learning, and outdoor catered events.
Farley: Months before most Philadelphians can expect a vaccine
Farley explained in a press conference that high-risk and frontline workers would likely take months to vaccinate before the general public can access a COVID-19 vaccine.
”For the next four weeks, we’ve been told to expect about 10,000 doses of each vaccine per week,” Farley said, referring to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. “If so, we would receive a cumulative of about 130,000 doses of vaccine by mid-January. That’s phase one — our health care workers and nursing home residents — there’s more than 100,000 people in those categories.”
The next group includes people over the age of 75, of which there are about 100,000 in the city, as well as some 50,00 frontline essential workers like teachers, grocery store workers, and police
After that, a third priority group of residents with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus as well as older Philadelphians under 75.
“So the big picture here is that everyone in the city of Philadelphia who wants to get the vaccine will ultimately be able to get the vaccine, but overall, it’s going to take a long time and probably will be months before this vaccine is widely available to people who don’t meet these specific risk categories,” Farley said.
