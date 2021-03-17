Droughts over: Drexel, Rutgers lead charge back to NCAAs

Most of these teams weren’t in the NCAA mix last season when the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. Rutgers, though, went 20-11 and seemed a safe bet to make the 2020 field before it was waved off the court moments before its Big Ten Tournament opener. The Scarlet Knights, who received a No. 10 seed, pushed forward this season with Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker and Jacob Young to go 15-11 and end the drought.

“None of us were alive,” guard Paul Mulcahy said. “But there’s also been a lot of people who have supported the program for 30 years through the ups and downs. I’m just really happy for those people, that they finally get to experience this as well.”

Rutgers had a taste of March success in the 1970s under coach Tom Young when they played in four tournaments from 1975-1983 and reached the 1976 Final Four.

The playing field between perennial power programs with their Hall of Fame coaches and one-and-done first-rounders and everyone else was somewhat flattened this season. In other cases, it was finding the right coach.

Before Dennis Gates was hired in 2019, Cleveland State’s program had endured five straight seasons of at least 21 losses. The Horizon League champs went 19-7 and might lean on their postseason past when they play second-seeded Houston.

In 2009, the Vikings knocked off No. 4 seed Wake Forest in the first round. In 1986, they stunned Bob Knight’s Indiana team and made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to Navy on a last-second shot by David Robinson.

“It’s a glimpse of hope,” Gates said of his team’s tourney berth. “It’s a glimpse of excitement and building and innovation. I think it will carry and be talked about for a long period of time.”

College athletics is big business and the boon from making the tournament often goes well beyond more invested fans in office pools.

The repetition of school names on the ticker and social media — and maybe a stunning upset or two on national television like Florida Gulf Coast’s “Dunk City” Sweet 16 run in 2013 — has often led to increased interest among potential students and donors to dip into those deep pockets to spruce up athletic facilities or other buildings on campus.

“It’s the schools that aren’t in it every year that get the notoriety every time the teams that are in the tournament (are listed),” Spiker said. “Our name comes up there for the past week, whether it’s on ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports – people talk about it: ‘Drexel’s in.’ People start to look up Drexel.”

For all the expectations that a tournament berth and a week of exposure will do wonders for a program, the reality is most never sustain that success.

Saint Joseph’s was the talk of college basketball in 2003-04 when it opened the season with 27 straight wins, reached No. 1 in the AP poll and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Coach Phil Martelli never found the next Jameer Nelson or Delonte West and was fired in 2019 with just one tournament win in three appearances over his final 15 seasons.

“We’ve got to continue to get the right pieces, the right people,” said Kerns, the App State coach. “And I think that our staff has tried to research some programs that have been to the NCAA Tournament and then maybe haven’t capitalized on it in recruiting.”

The recruits the schools did find were talented enough this year to get unheralded teams to March.

The trick is doing it again.

AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard and Associated Press sports writers Tom Withers and Howard Fendrich contributed to this report.