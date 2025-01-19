Rutgers has placed women’s gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley on paid administrative leave after an investigation into the program revealed she “presided over a divided and dysfunctional organization.”

The school made the announcement on Friday, less than a week after the findings of an external investigation into Salim-Beasley’s coaching methods were made public.

The report, prompted by multiple complaints filed against Salim-Beasley by Rutgers gymnasts, determined that Salim-Beasley — who has coached the program since May 2018 — “lost control” of the team and “did not seem to fully grasp the effect that her words and actions were having on many of the gymnasts.”

The investigation also concluded that Salim-Beasley and former Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs had an improper relationship that should have required Hobbs to recuse himself “from decisions that may have a direct or indirect impact on the employee with whom they are in a relationship,” per university policy.

Hobbs stepped down last August, citing health reasons. Investigators wrote that Hobbs resigned two days after the school’s outside counsel notified him that it was going to begin an investigation into an alleged consensual relationship between Hobbs and Salim-Beasley.

Hobbs declined to be interviewed by investigators looking into the women’s gymnastics program. He provided a written statement that did not get into the nature of his relationship with Salim-Beasley. Salim-Beasley, who spoke to investigators for more than five hours, declined to answer questions about Hobbs.