Valley Forge to host the YMCA National Championship in 2024

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

The 2024 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships will happen in Valley Forge next summer.

In June, around 1,700 young athletes are expected to converge in Montgomery County to compete in categories such as vault, uneven parallel bars, balance beam, and floor exercises. Organizers said they are gearing up to welcome gymnasts, their families, and spectators.

“It’ll be an unbelievable economic boost to the Valley Forge area,” said Bill Seedes, the executive director of the Willow Grove YMCA. He expects the competition to bring about 5,000 people and more than 100 YMCA teams to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County.

YMCA’s National Gymnastics Championship debuted in 1938. It’s been 15 years since YMCA gymnasts gathered in Pennsylvania for the national event, according to Darlene Malone, the head of gymnastics in Willow Grove.