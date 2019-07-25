Developer Ori Feibush says ‘anarchists’ vandalized his Point Breeze home

This article originally appeared on PlanPhilly.

—

The Point Breeze home of Philadelphia developer Ori Feibush was vandalized in an early morning incident that saw the first-floor windows of his home smashed by bricks and paint-splattered across the property.

It’s the latest in a string of vandalism incidents that have targeted properties associated with the developer and his company, OCF Realty. In a phone interview, he blamed “anarchists” who he said had left an incriminating note attached to a brick used to smash the windows of his home.

The developer has been at the center of controversies surrounding the gentrification of the South Philadelphia neighborhood where his company has developed hundreds of properties.

“It’s disappointing,” Feibush said. “There’s always an opportunity for public discourse and I appreciate a healthy debate. But this is not a productive or healthy way to approach these issues.”

The developer said he was awoken Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. to the sound of shattering glass. Along with bricks and a note, the perpetrators threw bottles of white paint that splattered on the facade, the interior of the home and a car parked nearby. Police arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

In an image sent to WHYY by the developer, a note reads “enjoy your luncheon, ori” with a “circle-A” symbol historically associated with anarchist movements written in permanent marker.

Feibush appeared at an Inquirer panel Philadelphia real estate “influencers” today — an event which itself attracted criticism for its high ticket prices and failure to include voices critical of city’s development industry.

Three individuals were captured on video by several surveillance cameras on the block, although the developer declined to release video of the incident.

Several other properties associated with OCF have been vandalized in past attacks. In one instance, four homes were destroyed by a fire that investigators said had been intentionally set.

Feibush said there have been “42 major incidents” of vandalism at his properties over the past year, some of which had not made headlines.

“This was the same M.O. as every other bit of vandalism we’ve had over the past year,” he said of the Thursday window smashing.