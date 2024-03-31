Delaware has seen a 16% decrease in traffic deaths

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2022, Delaware matched a sobering milestone for traffic fatalities at 164, just shy of the 1988 record of 165 roadway deaths.

Since that peak, Delaware has seen a 16% decrease, with 137 fatalities in 2023 compared to 164 in 2022.

Delaware Office of Highway Safety’s Meghan Niddrie notes that even since the beginning of this year, those numbers continue to decline compared to 2023.

“As of [March 27], there were 33 fatalities [in 2023] and this is the year to date. This year in 2024, there have been 22, so right now between 2024 and 2023 we have a 33% decrease.” she said.